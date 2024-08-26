Monday, August 26, 2024
Business

BHEL receives Rs 11,000 crore order from Adani Power, its subsidiary Mahan Energen

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 26:  State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday said it has received a Rs 11,000 crore order from Adani Power and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Ltd (MEL) to set up three “supercritical thermal power projects”.

 

Each of the three projects will be of 2×800 MW rating in Kawai, Rajasthan and in Madhya Pradesh’s Mahan. In a stock exchange filing, BHEL said it needs to complete the Kawai Phase-II project in 49 months, the Kawai Phase-III project in 52 months and the Mahan Phase-III project in 55 months.

 

In the filing, BHEL said it will be involved in the supply of equipment and supervision of erection and commissioning for the three power projects mentioned above. The supply of equipment includes boilers, turbines, generators, and associated auxiliaries, as well as control and instrumentation.

 

“Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has signed a contract agreement with Adani Power Ltd and its subsidiary (Mahan Energen Ltd) for setting up three Supercritical Thermal Power projects (each of 2×800 MW rating) in Kawai, Rajasthan and Mahan, Madhya Pradesh,” said the state-run company.

 

For the April-June quarter (Q1 FY25), BHEL reported a 9.6 per cent growth in its revenue to Rs 5,484 crore (year-on-year).

 

Meanwhile, Adani Power reported that consolidated continuing profit before tax (PBT) grew 95 per cent to Rs 4,483 crore in the April-June quarter against Rs 2,303 crore in the same period last year due to higher reported EBITDA and lower finance cost.

 

The consolidated power sale volume stood at 24.1 billion units (BU) in Q1 FY25, up by 38 per cent from 17.5 billion units in Q1 FY24 due to improved power demand and larger effective operating capacity.

 

The growth comes at a time when the power demand is continuing to exhibit strong growth across India, with aggregate power demand in the first quarter growing at 10.6 per cent year-on-year and peak demand growing at 12 per cent to reach a record level of 250 GW.

 

According to Adani Power, it has an installed thermal power capacity of 15,210 MW spread across eight power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand, apart from a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat. (IANS)

Sensex trades higher as US Fed Chair hints likely rate cut in September
