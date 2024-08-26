Monday, August 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Fleeing Hasina supporter dies after entering M’laya

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, Aug 25: A leader of the students’ wing of Bangladesh’s deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party died of a heart attack in Meghalaya after fleeing the country, a media report said on Sunday.
Ishak Ali Khan Panna, the former general secretary of the Chhatra League, died on Saturday morning, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
Panna’s nephew Laikuzzaman Talukder Mintoo, the Chirapara Par Satoria Union Parishad and Organising Secretary of the Kaukhali upazila Awami League, said that his uncle slipped from a hill in Shillong, leading to a heart attack, according to the report.
Another relative, Jasim Uddin Khan, said he had spoken to Panna on the phone three days earlier. Khan said he learned that Panna had entered Meghalaya through the Tamabil border in Sylhet, where he died.
During his escape attempt, Panna was accompanied by a leader from the central committee of the Awami League and a leader of the Jhalakathi Chhatra League, the newspaper said, quoting sources.
Most leaders of the Awami League have gone into hiding since Hasina’s resignation.
Bangladesh witnessed chaos after Hasina’s government collapsed. She resigned and fled to India amid violent protests over quota reforms for government jobs, while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum on August 5. (PTI)

Previous article
Govt may defer district council elections again
Next article
Ronnie wants Opp to join hands to prevent authoritarianism
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

MEGHALAYA

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Sunday said it stands strong as a team and...
MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP senior leader and Rajya Sabha member, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi...
MEGHALAYA

Ronnie wants Opp to join hands to prevent authoritarianism

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Leader of Opposition and lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP...
Load more

Popular news

Nurses take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Sunday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

UDP confident its MLAs are immune to poaching

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on...

Kharlukhi not to resign from RS before term-end

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Putting all speculations to rest, NPP...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img