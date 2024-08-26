Ronnie wants Opp to join hands to prevent authoritarianism

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Leader of Opposition and lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday made a clarion call to the opposition parties to come together to prevent the state from veering towards authoritarianism.

He stated that in the absence of a strong opposition, democracy tends to become authoritative.

He exuded confidence that the three parties in the opposition – TMC, VPP and Congress – will come together to raise issues concerning the state and its people.

“Everybody wants to be on the ruling side. This is the bane of democracy. Unless you have a strong opposition, democracy will veer towards authoritarianism. We are fortunate that we do not have a single party with a majority in this country,” Lyngdoh said.

“You can see it in the Parliament. When you have a strong opposition, the government is held accountable in every sphere of activity. A strong opposition is very important in a democracy,” he said.

He said that in Meghalaya there are three opposition parties and it is necessary for these parties to come together, irrespective of their political ideologies, for the betterment of the state.