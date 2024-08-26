Ronnie wants Opp to join hands to prevent authoritarianism

SHILLONG, Aug 25: Leader of Opposition and lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday made a clarion call to the opposition parties to come together to prevent the state from veering towards authoritarianism.
He stated that in the absence of a strong opposition, democracy tends to become authoritative.
He exuded confidence that the three parties in the opposition – TMC, VPP and Congress – will come together to raise issues concerning the state and its people.
“Everybody wants to be on the ruling side. This is the bane of democracy. Unless you have a strong opposition, democracy will veer towards authoritarianism. We are fortunate that we do not have a single party with a majority in this country,” Lyngdoh said.
“You can see it in the Parliament. When you have a strong opposition, the government is held accountable in every sphere of activity. A strong opposition is very important in a democracy,” he said.
He said that in Meghalaya there are three opposition parties and it is necessary for these parties to come together, irrespective of their political ideologies, for the betterment of the state.
SHILLONG, Aug 25: Leader of Opposition and lone Congress MLA in the Assembly, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday made a clarion call to the opposition parties to come together to prevent the state from veering towards authoritarianism.