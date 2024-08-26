Monday, August 26, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Group moves CM for GH road repair

Tura, Aug 26: The A’chik State People’s Front (ASPF) on Sunday called on Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to look into the immediate repair of the Bajengdoba to Borjhora road in North Garo Hills pointing out that its deteriorating condition was causing significant inconveniences to commuters from the region.

In their appeal submitted to the Chief Minister, the organization reminded that the road is of great importance to the people of Garo Hills as it serves as a bustling commercial centre for farmers, who depend on it to transport raw materials.

The organization, while observing that improving the said road would not only boost local economy but also provide a more efficient and direct route to the plain belt of Garo Hills without needing to pass through Assam, it urged the Chief Minister to immediately act on the matter.

