Monday, August 26, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Nature’s fury: 22 killed in flash floods, landslides across Thailand

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bangkok, Aug 26: As many as 22 people have been killed and 19 others injured in monsoon-induced flash floods and landslides across Thailand that affected over 30,900 households in 13 regions since August 16, authorities said on Monday.

Authorities are ramping up efforts to drain floodwaters brought by heavy monsoon rains and provide relief to the affected 737 villages in five regions of the Southeast Asian country, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said in a statement.

The agency also warned residents in 31 regions across the country to be vigilant for flash floods, forest runoffs, and strong winds until Thursday, as officials have been instructed to closely monitor the situation and prepare emergency response teams and machinery to be stationed in the high-risk areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Severe flooding persists in five northern regions, such as Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, and Prae, while there is a high risk of water levels rising in areas near the Chao Phraya River, including the capital Bangkok, though the levels are still manageable. While Thailand experiences annual monsoon rain in the last quarter of the year, man-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

Widespread flooding across Thailand in 2011 killed more than 500 people and damaged millions of homes around the country. The flooding began at the end of July triggered by the landfall of Tropical Storm Nock-ten and soon spread through the provinces of northern, northeastern, and central Thailand along the Mekong and Chao Phraya river basins.

IANS

Previous article
Ladakh gets 5 new districts; ‘Step towards prosperity’, says PM Modi
Next article
AI can boost Digital Public Infra but poses challenges: RBI chief
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine alleges massive Russian missile and drone strike, Poland issues air alert

Kyiv, Aug 28: Ukrainian agencies and media on Monday alleged that the Russian forces have launched a major...
NATIONAL

PM Modi, HM Shah again assure CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

Agartala, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday once again assured Tripura...
INTERNATIONAL

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan nears

Tokyo, Aug 26:  Typhoon Shanshan could make landfall in Japan most likely on Wednesday, Japan's weather agency warned...
NATIONAL

J&K polls: BJP trims list, retains 15 candidates for first phase

Srinagar, Aug 26: Hours after issuing a list of 44 candidates for the J&K Assembly polls, the Bharatiya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ukraine alleges massive Russian missile and drone strike, Poland issues air alert

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Aug 28: Ukrainian agencies and media on Monday...

PM Modi, HM Shah again assure CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan nears

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 26:  Typhoon Shanshan could make landfall in...
Load more

Popular news

Ukraine alleges massive Russian missile and drone strike, Poland issues air alert

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kyiv, Aug 28: Ukrainian agencies and media on Monday...

PM Modi, HM Shah again assure CM of all help to flood-ravaged Tripura

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home...

Japan on high alert as Typhoon Shanshan nears

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tokyo, Aug 26:  Typhoon Shanshan could make landfall in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img