Tuesday, August 27, 2024
SPORTS

B’mouth manager rails against VAR after disallowed goal

By: Agencies

Date:

Bournemouth, Aug 26: A frustrated Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola argued that the video assistant referee went against Premier League guidelines after his team had a late winner disallowed for a disputed handball decision in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle.
It looked like Dango Ouattara had headed home a decisive goal in injury time but replays showed that the ball had come off his shoulder and upper arm and the goal was disallowed for handball after a VAR review. The VAR made the decision without asking referee David Coote to review the video replay, and despite the so-called “sleeve rule” that dictates that handballs are normally not given when the ball hits the upper arm.
“It was so obvious. I think everyone who watches the game would agree,” Iraola told the BBC. “I have just seen the video and the fact is it doesn’t touch the arm, it is the shoulder, a clear goal and three points for us. … It goes against the concept they are telling us. It is not even controversial, I think everyone will agree. I do not know what else to say.”
The normally composed Iraola said he was “very frustrated,” and that feeling was shared by his players.
“We have just got back in the changing room and everyone is pretty angry that the second goal didn’t count,” Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo told Sky Sports. “We have seen the replay and it has come off his shoulder so I feel like the referee has made the wrong decision.”
Even Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he was surprised the goal was disallowed.
“I thought the game was lost because I initially hadn’t seen anything wrong with the goal,” Howe said. “But I understand that it is a contentious decision.”
Bournemouth was left with two points after another 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last weekend, while Newcastle has four points after beating Southampton in the opening round.
Newcastle easily could have had a player sent off for the second game in a row, but Joelinton escaped with just a booking after wrapping his arm around the neck of Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto to prevent him starting a counterattack in the final moments of the match.
That decision came shortly after Bournemouth’s disallowed goal, and led to an irate member of Iraola’s coaching staff being shown a red card for protesting instead.
“It was probably a bit reckless from Joelinton,” Howe said about that incident. “You could see what he is trying to do, he’s trying to stop the keeper, but you can’t go near the head area. That’s something we will talk to him about.” (AP)

