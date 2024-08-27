Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Bayern beat Wolfsburg to start Bundesliga campaign

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

BERLIN, Aug 26: Bayern Munich’s bid to wrest Bundesliga honors back from Bayer Leverkusen started Sunday with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Wolfsburg.
Serge Gnabry scored the winning goal late after Bayern allowed Wolfsburg to come from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half.
Vincent Kompany made his league debut as coach, and Michael Olise started for his, but it was an old Bayern favourite who made the difference as Thomas Müller went on as a substitute for his club record-setting 474th Bundesliga appearance.
The 34-year-old Müller had an immediate effect after going on in the 65th minute, when the unfortunate Jakub Kaminski scored an own-goal to draw Bayern level after a corner.
Müller was involved again when Gnabry scored the winner in the 82nd, sending the ball on for Harry Kane to set up Gnabry.
Wolfsburg made the better start, denying the visitors time on the ball, but Bayern gradually settled and Jamal Musiala broke the deadlock in the 20th when Sacha Boey eased past Kaminski on the right and cut the ball back. Kaminski, a midfielder, was forced to play out of position because of Wolfsburg injuries.
Bayern went on to dominate the rest of the half, but Wolfsburg found a way back when Boey fouled Tiago Tomás right after the break. Boey was booked, and Lovro Majer duly equalized from the penalty spot.
Majer struck the post shortly afterward as the home team pushed on, then Patrick Wimmer won the ball from Kim Min-jae to set Majer up for his and Wolfsburg’s second goal in the 55th.
“I do want to put forward the outstanding mentality of the team,” Kompany said of his team’s response.
“We can’t forget performance, and mistakes is one thing, but how do you react after your mistakes? After the mistakes, I didn’t feel like the team was feeling sorry. It was just a difficult game. But we got the goals because we created the chances and that remained throughout the game. Yeah, tough game, tough away game, but in the end, a very good win.”
St. Pauli’s disappointing return
St. Pauli’s return to the top division after a 13-year absence was spoiled somewhat by a 2-0 defeat at home to Heidenheim.
The second-division champion had enjoyed the better chances and looked more likely to score before Paul Wanner – a Bayern player on loan at Heidenheim – fired in the opener on a counterattack from a corner in the 66th. Jan Schöppner sealed the visitors’ win in the 82nd. (AP)

Previous article
B’mouth manager rails against VAR after disallowed goal
Next article
Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Harris hits campaign trail

Washington, Aug 26: She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s...
SPORTS

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for Marseille with his third French league goal of the...
SPORTS

B’mouth manager rails against VAR after disallowed goal

Bournemouth, Aug 26: A frustrated Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola argued that the video assistant referee went against Premier...
SPORTS

Women wrestlers can get 4-5 medals in 2028 Olympics says WFI chief

Sanjay Singh, however, opined that ‘a couple of institutions’ will have to stop interfering in day-to-day functioning of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Harris hits campaign trail

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Aug 26: She’s the sitting vice president who...

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for...

B’mouth manager rails against VAR after disallowed goal

SPORTS 0
Bournemouth, Aug 26: A frustrated Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola...
Load more

Popular news

Harris hits campaign trail

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Aug 26: She’s the sitting vice president who...

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for...

B’mouth manager rails against VAR after disallowed goal

SPORTS 0
Bournemouth, Aug 26: A frustrated Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img