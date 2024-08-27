Tuesday, August 27, 2024
City college’s moot court competition sees intense legal battles

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Shillong Law College’s ‘Moot Court Society’ held its 1st National Moot Court Competition, which concluded with a thrilling final on Saturday. The three-day event saw intense legal battles, culminating in a gripping showdown between Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow, and Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi.
The final round, held at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, was adjudicated by an esteemed panel of judges which included Justice Indira Banerjee, former Judge, Supreme Court of India, Dr Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi, former Judge, Bombay High Court, Justice HN Sarma, former Judge, Gauhati High Court, and Justice BP Katakey, former Judge, Gauhati High Court.
The competition saw 34 teams competing in the preliminary rounds on August 22. The top teams advanced to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, which were held at Shillong Law College on August 23.
During the valedictory ceremony, which followed the final round, Justice Indira Banerjee, along with other distinguished judges, shared valuable insights and observations with the audience. The event was attended by academicians, dignitaries, the governing body members, faculty, staff, and students of Shillong Law College, as well as the participants.
The competition concluded with RMLNLU, Lucknow, emerging as the winner, taking home a cash prize of Rs 1.01 lakh. GGSIPU, Delhi, secured the runner-up position carrying a cash prize of Rs 51,000. National Law University, Bhopal, was awarded for Best Court Craftsmanship with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while RMLNLU, Lucknow, also bagged the Best Researcher and Best Speaker awards. The Best Memorial award was claimed by Maharashtra National Law University.

