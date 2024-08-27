NPP Umsning rues not being consulted on Celestine’s entry

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Leaders of NPP Umsning Block have voiced their disappointment over not being consulted regarding the recent induction of former Congress MLA, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, into the party. The uncertainty among the block members stems from a lack of clarity on whether Dr Lyngdoh has joined the party alone or if other Congress members will follow.

NPP Umsning Block president Clement Mawlong sought to downplay the concerns raised by party leaders and members, acknowledging that the feeling of disappointment is understandable. “Any decision to welcome a sitting MLA from other parties is made by the state leadership of the party,” Mawlong stated, implying that such decisions are beyond the block’s purview.

When questioned about claims by the Umsning Block Congress Committee (UBCC) that Dr Lyngdoh had independently joined the NPP, Mawlong mentioned that the true extent of Congress members joining would become clear during an upcoming felicitation programme. During this event, forms will be distributed for Congress members wishing to join the NPP.

Despite the initial concerns, Mawlong expressed optimism that Dr Lyngdoh’s entry would strengthen the party. He also affirmed that the current NPP MDC from Umsning, Macdalyn Sawkmie Mawlong, is likely to receive preference for the party ticket in the upcoming elections, which is a common practice within the party.

Senior NPP Umsning Block leader, Shanlang Lyngdoh, echoed the sentiment that Dr Lyngdoh’s joining could fortify the party but admitted that the decision was a surprise to many, as it was made without consulting block leaders.

General secretary Derrick Nongrang emphasised that the block would respect the state leadership’s decision and intends to work closely with Dr Lyngdoh to understand the support he seeks from the block’s leadership.

Indari Tariang, a leader of the NPP women’s wing in Umsning Block, expressed confidence that Dr Lyngdoh’s addition would bolster the party’s efforts. She pledged to work towards ensuring that the current NPP MDC retains the Umsning seat in the upcoming KHADC polls.