Tuesday, August 27, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

EDM Music fest Sunburn Goa to be back in December; Swedish DJ Alesso to perform

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Electronic Dance Music (EDM) lovers, get ready to experience what different Sunburn Goa has in store for you all.
The new edition of the music festival is all set to take place against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of Goa from December 28 to December 30.
This time, Swedish DJ Alesso and KSHMR, a powerhouse in the EDM scene, will be seen performing at Sunburn Goa.
Excited to perform at the festival, Alesso, in a press note shared by BookMyShow team, said, “I’m excited to be performing at Sunburn. I love India.
It has such a long history with music and it really shows in the culture and people. I can’t wait to meet all my Indian fans.”
The update regarding the headliners was also shared on the official Instagram handle of Sunburn Goa 2024.
“Dive into a new realm at Sunburn Goa 2024.
We’re thrilled to announce our First Headliner Swedish Sensation @alesso Known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances.
Alesso will be bringing his iconic sound to the mainstage at #SunburnGoa2024,” the post read.
KSHMR also expressed excitement.
“I’m beyond excited to be a part of Sunburn Goa 2024.
The immense love you see for the music at Sunburn is nothing short of extraordinary and I can’t wait to bring my unique sound to this incredible festival,” KSHMR said.
ARGY will also be one of the headliners at Sunburn Goa 2024.
“So excited to be a part of something magical at Sunburn Goa! The festival’s vibe is legendary and I can’t wait to contribute to the magic,” ARGY shared as he is looking forward to performing in India. (ANI)

Previous article
Priyanka Chopra is back to where she belongs, dives into nostalgia
Next article
Jennifer Garner shares nerdy farm facts about growing pumpkins
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Harris hits campaign trail

Washington, Aug 26: She’s the sitting vice president who has been in office for 3 1/2 years. She’s...
SPORTS

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for Marseille with his third French league goal of the...
SPORTS

Bayern beat Wolfsburg to start Bundesliga campaign

BERLIN, Aug 26: Bayern Munich’s bid to wrest Bundesliga honors back from Bayer Leverkusen started Sunday with a...
SPORTS

B’mouth manager rails against VAR after disallowed goal

Bournemouth, Aug 26: A frustrated Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola argued that the video assistant referee went against Premier...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Harris hits campaign trail

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Aug 26: She’s the sitting vice president who...

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for...

Bayern beat Wolfsburg to start Bundesliga campaign

SPORTS 0
BERLIN, Aug 26: Bayern Munich’s bid to wrest Bundesliga...
Load more

Popular news

Harris hits campaign trail

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, Aug 26: She’s the sitting vice president who...

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

SPORTS 0
Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for...

Bayern beat Wolfsburg to start Bundesliga campaign

SPORTS 0
BERLIN, Aug 26: Bayern Munich’s bid to wrest Bundesliga...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img