Tuesday, August 27, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jennifer Garner shares nerdy farm facts about growing pumpkins

By: Agencies

Date:

Actor Jennifer Garner, who is best known for her roles in films including 13 Going on 30, has shared some “nerdy farm facts” with her followers.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the 52-year-old actor posted a video of herself in her pumpkin patch, offering tips and insights on how to grow pumpkins.
In the video, Garner is seen wearing dungarees over a T-shirt, holding a yellow flower as she explains a fascinating fact about it. “This flower is both male and female,” she said.
“There’s a pistil inside, and it needs the pollen. Do you know who takes care of that? Bees! Thank you for the bees!”
“Once the pollen falls onto the pistil in the middle, the miracle continues. It can start to grow,” she said, likening the process to receiving an email saying, ‘Congratulations, Mama Pumpkin. Your baby is the size of a large grape.’”
Garner then walked viewers through the growth process, showing how the flower develops into a pumpkin. “It keeps growing and growing and growing,” she explained, showing the camera the flower’s stem. “This curls and dries off. Sometimes, it doesn’t. It’’ like a little umbilical cord, it’s crazy.”
As she held up two small, unripe pumpkins, Garner humorously added, “‘Dear Mama, congratulations,’ Today your pumpkins are a nice size B. And they keep growing and growing until they grow into big beautiful pumpkins.’ ”
She ended the video by sitting among several large, ripe pumpkins, concluding her educational session with the caption, “Nerdy Farm Facts: Pumpkins.” (ANI)

