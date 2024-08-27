Tuesday, August 27, 2024
SPORTS

Greenwood salvages a point for Marseille against Reims

By: Agencies

Paris, Aug 26: Mason Greenwood salvaged a point for Marseille with his third French league goal of the season in a 2-2 draw against Reims at the Vélodrome.
Despite taking an early lead through Amine Harit, Marseille’s defence faltered as Reims went ahead with goals from Yaya Kader Fofana and Sergio Akieme.
Greenwood had scored twice in his debut for Marseille in a 5-1 victory over Brest in their league opener. The former Manchester United forward made a controversial move to Marseille this summer.
Strasbourg earned its first league victory of the season with a high-intensity 3-1 win against Rennes. Andrey Santos opened the scoring for Strasbourg in the 23rd minute, capitalizing on a corner.
Emanuel Emegha doubled Strasbourg’s lead early in the second half. Ludovic Blas pulled one back for Rennes, but a late own-goal by Christopher Wooh sealed the win for Strasbourg.
Strasbourg’s fans, who had been protesting against the club’s ownership, ended the day celebrating a well-deserved win.
Nantes end home drought
Nantes ended a 10-game home winless streak in the league by defeating newly promoted Auxerre 2-0 at Stade de la Beaujoire. Nigeria forward Moses Simon opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine solo effort.
Auxerre had several chances but failed to find the net, and their hopes were hit when Ado Onaiwu was sent off in the 52nd for a dangerous tackle. Bahereba Guirassy added a second goal deep in stoppage time.
Lens beat Brest 2-0 with an early goal from Jhoanner Chavez and an own-goal from Julien Le Cardinal. Lens lost Deiver Machado to a red card in the 88th minute.
Also Sunday, Nice and Toulouse played out a 1-1 draw on a pitch whose grass had been damaged by a fungal infection. American defender Mark McKenzie started in his Toulouse debut following his transfer from Belgium’s Genk. (AP)

Previous article
Bayern beat Wolfsburg to start Bundesliga campaign
