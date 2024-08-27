High School students sensitised on concerted efforts to prevent wildlife crimes

Guwahati, August 27: In tune with its sustained mission to impress young minds about the need for prevention of wildlife crimes by grassroots people in the greater interest of conservation of biodiversity that sustains all sorts of lives on the planet, Aaranyak today organized an awareness programme for students of a city high school here.

The Legal and Advocacy Division of premier biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak facilitated the awareness programme on “Understanding, Preventing, and Addressing Wildlife Crime” at New Guwahati Adarsh High School. The programme was initiated by Binita Barman Dutta, a teacher of the government-aided high school.

Aaranyak’s legal consultant Ajoy Kumar Das and official Wasima Begum set the programme on the roll by highlighting the importance of conservation and the severity of wildlife crime during their speeches which were followed by a PowerPoint Presentation on the topic that discussed the laws and regulations surrounding wildlife conservation, the impact of poaching and the need for collective action to prevent wildlife crimes.

Aaranyak official Kakali Baishya added meat to the awareness programme through her informative description of Aaranyak’s K9 sniffer dog squad that assists national parks and wildlife protection authorities in Assam especially the Forest Department in prevention and investigation of wildlife crime.

The programme facilitated an interactive session with the students, encouraging them to ask questions and share their thoughts.

The event aimed to educate and inspire the students to play a proactive role as conscious members of the society in protecting wildlife and preventing wildlife crime.

By engaging with the younger generation, Aaranyak hopes to foster a culture of conservation and promote a deeper understanding of the importance of preserving wildlife.