Shillong, August 27: A day after Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) sought time to take final decision on relocation of the settlers of the colony, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today said that the Government will sit down this week to discuss the matter.

As far as the reported move to extend the term of KHADC and JHADC, Tynsong said that the they have received the delimitation Bill from both the ADC and the matter is being examined by DCA after which it will be sent to the Governor.