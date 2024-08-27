Mukul Sangma slams govt for not filling up vacancies

Shillong, August 27 /–/ Opposition TMC leader, Mukul Sangma on Tuesday hammered the State government for its lackadaisical attitude for keeping in abeyance the recruitment process for filling in vacancies of the sanctioned post in the various government departments.

“I want to question the intent of the government. Why is the government of the day trying to keep in abeyance the recruitment process to fill in vacancies which is already I am talking about the vacancies of the sanctioned post,” said Sangma in the State Assembly.

Citing one such example in a government school in Ampati, he said, “There was an advertisement to fill up the vacancy with a fixed pay of Rs 30,000 why? Against the sanctioned post it is illegal”.

Referring to the numerous judgements of the Supreme Court against sanctioned posts, he said, “Why should I get 30.000 it is deprivation, legal robbery”.

He said not filling up the vacancies these are intentional because many attempts to sensitise the government have always been falling on deaf ears. It has been a futile attempt.

Referring to the MPSC results impasse, he said the integrity of recruitment system is under question and they need to restore it

“Enough reactions were circulated in the social media reflecting the concern about the recruitment process of the constitutional body. I urge the government to correct it as it is a wrong precedence,” he said.

He said similarly, in the DSC result of East Garo Hills, four members of one family passed.

“If they doubt integrity, they doubt the integrity of the whole system, the political class and it is dangerous,” he said.

Sangma said the government is insensitive in filling up the vacancies in the various line departments whether health, education, PWD, police department.

“The size of the SF 10 battalion has shrunk gradually for whom just because we want to minimise the vacancies?” he questioned.

The TMC leader also said how hundreds of local contractors would line up for contract work from the various government departments and how things have changed now.

“After 2018 there is a drastic change: the space which was otherwise available for the small contractors have been slowly subsumed by bigger packages of work. Today you don’t have work,” he said.

He further said, “if you look in every tender of every department we were able to witness the projects which are being implemented even if they are at different locations they are subsumed into one big package so that the rest do not get qualified”.

“What about the small-timers, those young boys and girls looking at this space to start up? We have failed them for reasons best known to the government or the people in authority,” he added.

He said, ‘Every work in PWD is clubbed into huge groups and our budding entrepreneur will not be eligible. Pre-determined malafide intention manipulation of contract works that need to be looked into if we want to address the issue”.

Shifting focus, he said, “If you are looking at other initiatives to generate job space, the MGNREGS we have the material component to ensure that we take advantage of this we have encouraged the farmers and the VC to take projects. Now all those planting materials are coming from Assam”.

“We encouraged SHG and supported them but when the supply happens all planting materials are coming from Assam indirectly robbing our people of the opportunity,” he added.

He asserted, “Let us be honest and be really open hearted and come together to find a solution to the issue of unemployment. Just debate in the house is just to wake us up”.