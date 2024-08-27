Tuesday, August 27, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Outside private sector investment must to create jobs in Meghalaya: Mayralborn Syiem

By: From Our Correspondent

Shillong, August 27: United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator from Nongpoh constituency, Mayralborn Syiem on Tuesday pitched for accepting investment from different companies and corporate houses from outside the State stating that slow pace and limited investment in industries lead to fewer job opportunities.

Stating that one of the major challenges is the transitioning of employment aspiration of youth towards employment in Urban areas, Syiem said, “The challenge is the slow industrial growth. Although the state is aiming towards progressive growth, the industrialization in different EPIP locations notified by the government is at a slow pace due to limited investment which has led to creation of fewer job opportunities”.

Pointing out that in private sector employment has been generated by investment from different companies and corporate houses, he suggested, “This is the time we have to accept investment so that more jobs in the private sector can be incorporated for the youth keeping in mind the sensitive issues of land holding system, traditional system that we have”.

Referring to data and statistics, he said, “Unemployment is 12.3 percent in urban areas which is higher than the national average. When we come to the rural area the percentage is double and triple and when we consider the population of the State is increasing day by day”.

He said, “Rise of unemployment has created negative impact and discourage educated youth from entering labour force even after completing education and training”.

Acknowledging that both the State and the central government had taken many initiatives to counter the problem of unemployment, he however said that much more need to be done in a holistic manner.

He suggested initiatives like handholding the farmers to provide market linkages, providing regular career counselling and mapping the interests of the youth, training to meet the modern-day requirement of technology so that they are at par with the growing need.

