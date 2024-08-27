Tuesday, August 27, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar Rao offers glimpse of this edited scene from 'Stree 2'

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, August 27: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released comedy horror film ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’, on Tuesday shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from one of the ‘funniest’ scenes of the movie, which didn’t make it to the final cut.

 

 

Rajkummar, who plays the role of Vicky in the film, took to his Instagram account, where he has 7.8 million followers, and shared an unseen picture from the shoot of the movie.

 

In the snap, we can see him wearing a red blingy top, golden jacket, and short purple coloured bling skirt. He is donning a wig of long hair, and heels.

 

The post is captioned as: “#Stree2 One of my favourite and funniest scenes from the film which didn’t make it to the Final Cut. Kya aap log dekhna chahte hain ye scene film mein? Aap sab batao? @amarkaushik”.

 

Actor Vijay Varma commented: “hahahaha I would pay money to watch this”.

 

Nimrat Kaur said: “Bikky pleeeeeeeej”.

 

Filmmaker Guneet Monga wrote: “Yess!! Will pay to watch this”.

 

Directed by Amar Kaushik, written by Niren Bhatt, and produced jointly by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, it is the fifth installment in the Maddock supernatural universe and is a sequel to the 2018 movie ‘Stree’.

 

The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia as Shama in a special appearance.

 

Rajkummar who studied acting at the Film and Television Institute of India, made his debut in 2010 with the anthology film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’. He was seen in supporting roles in the films ‘Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2’ and ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’.

 

He got his breakthrough in 2013 with movies ‘Kai Po Che!’ and ‘Shahid’. Rao’s portrayal of lawyer Shahid Azmi in ‘Shahid’ won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

 

He has appeared in movies like ‘Dolly Ki Doli’, ‘Queen’, ‘CityLights’, ‘Aligarh’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, ‘Omerta’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Srikanth’, and ‘Mr. &amp; Mrs. Mahi’.

 

Rajkummar next has ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, and ‘Bhul Chuk Maaf’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’
