Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Zeenat Aman’s Goa photo dump includes her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’

Mumbai, Aug 27: Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared a photo dump from her ‘busy morning in Goa’, revealing her ‘tools of trade’, ‘quote of the day’, and about her bedside book.

The beauty pageant holder, Zeenat, is an ardent social media user and has 764K followers on Instagram. She has shared a string of pictures from her outing in Goa, leaving fans amazed by her photo dump.

The first snap shows the ”Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ fame actress wearing an off white outfit, and is relaxing on a couch. She has rounded off the look with sunglasses and brown shoes. The second picture is that of a quote by Louise Glück, which reads as: “whatever returns from oblivion returns to find a voice”.

Then there is a snap of her cuppa of espresso, and pearl accessories. There is also a picture of the novel ‘Everybody Knows’ by Jordan Harper. We can see Zeenat’s beauty tools– her makeup brushes, lipsticks, bronzer, highlighter, blush, and face creams.

The last picture in the collection shows Zeenat walking in the hallway wearing a red floral outfit, with her back towards the camera. The post is captioned as: “Six snapshots from a busy morning in Goa: relaxing on the chaise lounge after today’s discussion on my Instagram journey for @meta moderated by @sandhya_devanathan… my quote of the day, by the Noble Laureate Louise Glück – ‘whatever returns from oblivion returns to find a voice’ How apt is that? … a post session pick-me-up! A shot of espresso with a side of pearls… the book that’s on my bedside table this month. …. the tools of my trade! I absolutely do my own hair and makeup for events, and I’m not too bad at it either… walking down the hallway, back in my aunty attire.

Now tell me, which of these images is your favourite? Or better yet, leave me your personal favourite quote in the comments!” A fan wrote in the comment section: “Class apart! There can never be another Zeenat Aman”.

On the work front, she was last seen in a cameo appearance in the 2019 epic war drama film ‘Panipat’ directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar.

IANS

