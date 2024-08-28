Abhishek Banerjee questions CBI for not arresting Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Aug 28: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asked why the controversial former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has not been arrested yet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) even 14 days after it took over the probe into the rape and murder of a junior doctor on the hospital premises earlier this month.

“The Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to take over the investigation on August 14. Demands were raised for Sandip Ghosh’s arrest. Fourteen days have passed since then… The CBI will now have to answer why Ghosh has not been arrested yet in connection with the rape and murder on the hospital premises,” said Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing an event to mark the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the party’s students’ wing.

The Trinamool MP also questioned the capability of the CBI in reaching a definite conclusion in any investigation that is carried out by its officers. “Be it the Saradha chit fund scam or the theft of Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel prize, we have all seen where the CBI probe reached,” Banerjee said.

While the Trinamool Congress and the common people are stressing on strictest punishment for the culprits in the R.G. Kar case, BJP is doing politics by raising the demand for Mamata Banerjee’s resignation as the Chief Minister, he added. The Trinamool General Secretary also complemented the role of the West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police for showing restraint while tackling the situation during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ (March to Secretariat) on Tuesday.

“People of West Bengal saw who were leading the protest march apparently convened by the students on Tuesday. The police showed restraint in tackling the situation even after being attacked,” Banerjee said. The Trinamool MP also said that the Union government should immediately introduce a strong anti-rape law to ensure quick completion of trial and stringent punishment for the culprits. “If the Centre does act quickly in this matter, we will move a Private Member’s Bill on the floor of the Parliament,” Banerjee said.

IANS