Wednesday, August 28, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Two Jharkhand Police SIs caught snooping on Champai Soren: Himanta

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday made an explosive claim that veteran Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and state minister Champai Soren was being snooped on by Jharkhand Police for the past five months.

Himanta Sarma, who’s also BJP’s co-election in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand polls, claimed that two sub-inspectors of Jharkhand Police’s Special Branch have been apprehended by Champai Soren’s supporters at a Delhi hotel for clandestinely pursuing him and following his movements.

The revelations by Himanta Sarma is likely to trigger a political storm as Champai Soren has dropped enough hints of snapping ties with the Hemant Soren-led JMM, and chart his new political course.

On Monday evening, after Champai Soren’s meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, the Assam Chief Minister told the press that the veteran tribal leader will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 30. The former Jharkhand Chief Minister didn’t deny the claims, thus giving credence to reports of him giving a big jolt to the JMM soon.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Himanta Sarma said, “The two nabbed SIs have have admitted that the orders to track Champai Soren came from a person in a Constitutional position. We strongly condemn such move, which makes a mockery of the democratic system.”

He also said that the SIs have been handed over to Delhi Police and an investigation into the matter will begin soon. Champai Soren’s sudden visits to Delhi for the past few days ignited talks of a possible political switch, though he remained evasive on a clear reply.

Days ago, Champai Soren wrote an open letter sharing his anguish over his unceremonious ouster from the CM’s post to make way for Hemant Soren, categorically stating that his options in politics were open.

Champai Soren had taken over as Jharkhand’s 12th Chief Minister in February this year after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case. He was preferred over Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren, but his tenure was short-lived as he was made to step down days after Hemant Soren’s release on bail on June 28.

IANS

Previous article
Everlasting Pyngrope selected for National Teachers’ Awards
Next article
Nifty hits all-time high as IT stocks lead the rally
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Abhishek Banerjee questions CBI for not arresting Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata, Aug 28: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asked why the controversial former principal of...
Business

Indian pharma exports surged 90pc in last decade: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, Aug 28:  From $14.9 billion in FY14 Indian pharma exports have surged to $27.9 billion --...
NATIONAL

Eye on China, Pacific leaders endorse Australia-backed Pacific policing initiative

Nuku'alofa (Tongo), Aug 28: In a move aimed at countering China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific, Australian Prime...
NATIONAL

Will pass Bill to ensure capital punishment for rapists: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Aug 28: Under fire after the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Abhishek Banerjee questions CBI for not arresting Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 28: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee...

Indian pharma exports surged 90pc in last decade: Jitin Prasada

Business 0
New Delhi, Aug 28:  From $14.9 billion in FY14...

Eye on China, Pacific leaders endorse Australia-backed Pacific policing initiative

NATIONAL 0
Nuku'alofa (Tongo), Aug 28: In a move aimed at...
Load more

Popular news

Abhishek Banerjee questions CBI for not arresting Sandip Ghosh

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 28: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee...

Indian pharma exports surged 90pc in last decade: Jitin Prasada

Business 0
New Delhi, Aug 28:  From $14.9 billion in FY14...

Eye on China, Pacific leaders endorse Australia-backed Pacific policing initiative

NATIONAL 0
Nuku'alofa (Tongo), Aug 28: In a move aimed at...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img