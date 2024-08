Shillong, August 28: The Education Department, Government of Meghalaya, is pleased to announce that Shri Everlasting Pyngrope, Principal of Mynken Christian Higher Secondary School, Bhoirymbong, has been selected for the prestigious National Teachers’ Awards 2024.

This recognition highlights his dedication to education and his exceptional contributions to the academic community. The award ceremony will take place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on 5th September 2024.