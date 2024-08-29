Thursday, August 29, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Israel security cabinet to meet today after Hamas leader’s call for suicide bombing

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 29: After former Hamas Chief Khaled Mashal called for resumption of suicide bombings, the Israeli security cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation.

 

The Arab media reported that in a public programme at Istanbul (Turkey) on Wednesday, Mashal said that the Hamas will have to resume to suicide bombings within Israel.

 

The media quoting Mashal saying, “Actual resistance against the Zionist entity is the need of the hour.”

 

The former Hamas Chief also called upon the Palestinians and supporters of the Palestinian cause to resume the suicide bombings within Israel.

 

Mashal was reported to have said, “They (Israel) are fighting us with open conflict, and we (Hamas) are confronting them with open conflict.”

 

On August 18, 2024, there was a bomb explosion in Tel Aviv for which Hamas had claimed responsibility and had announced that it would conduct similar bombings within Israel in the coming days.

 

A person was injured in the bomb attack in which the suicide bomber was immediately killed when a bomb detonated inside the back pack which he was carrying.

 

Suicide bombings in Israel have been rare since the Second Intifada which began on September 28, 2000, after Israeli leader Ariel Sharon visited the ‘Temple Mount‘ which was considered provocative by the Palestinians.

 

Hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians were killed in a series of deadly bombings that took place after the visit of Sharon.

 

The Israel security cabinet is scheduled to meet on Thursday evening in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will participate, among others.

 

Sources in the Israel Defence ministry told IANS that the meeting will discuss among other things, the suicide threat announced by the Hamas leader Khaled Mashal.

 

Mossad Director David Barnea and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar will be attending the security cabinet meeting on Thursday.

 

Sources also said that Israel would be aiming for increasing its security along border regions, including West Bank borders, in northern Israel and near the Gaza border in southern Israel.

 

More than this the security cabinet and Israel intelligence agencies will step up the security in important cities of Israel like Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and all the key towns.

 

It may be noted that after the back-to-back murders of Hezbollah military head, Fuad Shukr on July 30 in Beirut and the shocking assassination of the most popular global face of Hamas — its political bureau head, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on July 31 has led to a series of rethinking within both Hezbollah and Hamas.

 

While Israel has acknowledged the killing of Shukr, it did not accept or deny the murder of Haniyeh in Tehran. (IANS)

Previous article
B’desh’s interim govt lifts ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Next article
Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

New Delhi, Aug 29: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Indian Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker...
INTERNATIONAL

Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

Shillong, August 29: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked armoured vehicle escaped physically unharmed a salvo of Israeli...
News Alert

Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

Shillong, August 29:  Amid protests over the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the Rajkot Fort...
Health

Why prostate cancer raises risk of Alzheimer’s

Shillong, August 29: Standard hormone therapy treatment used for prostate cancer may be adversely raising the risk of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: On the occasion of National...

Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 29: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked...

Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 29:  Amid protests over the collapse of...
Load more

Popular news

‘I was 16 when PM Modi told me I would be successful’, recalls Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 29: On the occasion of National...

Humanitarians in UN armoured vehicle escape Israeli gunfire in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, August 29: Two humanitarian workers in a UN-marked...

Joint technical panel to probe collapse of Shivaji statue: CM Shinde

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 29:  Amid protests over the collapse of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img