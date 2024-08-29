Mehbooba Mufti not to contest J&K polls

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she will not contest the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, pointing out that she would not be able to fulfil her party’s agenda in the union territory set up even if she were to become the chief minister.

“I have been chief minister of a government with the BJP which revoked FIRs against 12,000 persons (in 2016). Can we do that now? I, as the chief minister of a government with (PM) Modi, wrote a letter to separatists to invite them for talks. Can you do that today? I got a ceasefire (implemented) on ground. Can you do that today? If you cannot take back an FIR as chief minister, what does one do with such a post?” she said.

The PDP president was asked if she has had a change of heart on contesting the polls after vice president of arch-rival National Conference Omar Abdullah made a U-turn on his stand of not participating in the polls till Jammu and Kashmir was a union territory.

“Omar himself said that he will have to be at the door of the (lieutenant) governor for transfer of a peon. I am not bothered about the transfer of the peon but can we implement our agenda?” the former chief minister said.

Omar Abdullah, who had vowed not to take part in assembly polls till J&K remained a union territory, was among 32 candidates named by the party on Tuesday.

The former chief minister will contest polls from Ganderbal where he had won in 2008.On the alliance between National Conference and Congress for Jammu and Kashmir polls, the PDP president said the two parties have always come together just for the sake of power.

NIA opposes LS MP Engineer Rashid’s bail plea

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on September 4 its order on an application filed by Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, who is in jail since 2019, seeking regular bail in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday heard the arguments on his bail application during in-camera proceedings (not open to public) and reserved the order.

According to court sources, NIA opposed Rashid’s plea for bail in the case in which he has been charged under anti-terror law UAPA, claiming that he may influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence to obstruct justice.The NIA also told the court that it will soon file a “pruned list” of witnesses, which is likely to “drastically reduce” the time of trial.

The federal anti-terror agency alleged that Rashid misused the telephone facilities while lodged in the Tihar Central Jail, prompting the authorities to impose restrictions on his privileges as a prisoner to make phone calls.The NIA said it fears that he might misuse his liberty if released on bail. (PTI)