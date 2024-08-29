Rahul, Akhilesh attack CM Yogi after girls’ bodies found hanging from tree

NEW DELHI, Aug 28: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government after the bodies of two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree in Fatehgarh and said even expecting justice under a BJP dispensation is a crime.

The Dalit girls, aged 18 and 15, had left their homes around 10 pm on Monday to visit a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami but did not return, police said.

Their bodies were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard outside a village in Fatehgarh on Tuesday, with the police launching an investigation into what it prima facie believed to be a case of double suicide.

“Even expecting justice under a BJP government is a crime! What can one expect from those whose priority is not justice but hiding the crime even in the most serious incidents against the weak and the deprived?” Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

The incident in Farrukhabad is very unfortunate, such an attitude of the administration towards the victim’s family cannot be tolerated at any cost, he said and shared the video of the father of the deceased girls seeking justice.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government over alleged suicide of two Dalit girls in Farukhabad and loot at jeweller’s shop in Sultanpur, saying the BJP dispensation has become a combination of corruption and crime.

Yadav said he will send his party’s delegation to Farukhabad to raise voice of justice.

“The silence of the BJP government in the case of the suspicious death of two girls in Farrukhabad is disturbing. Perhaps there is a double reason for this — one is the BJP’s anti-women thinking and attitude, and the other is their being Dalits. The Samajwadi Party will send a delegation in this regard to offer condolences as well as raise its voice for justice,” Yadav said in a post on X.

He was referring to recovery of dead bodies of two Dalit girls from a tree in Farukhabad. While police termed it as a suicide, their family members raised suspicions over the deaths.

Doctor’s panel say girls committed suicide

A day after the bodies of two Dalit girls were found outside a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehgarh, a panel of doctors on Wednesday pointed towards suicide, saying they died due to hanging.The Dalit girls, aged 15 and 18, had left their homes on August 26 around 10 pm to visit a nearby temple on the occasion of Janmashtami but did not return, police on Tuesday said, adding that they were residents of the Bhagautipur village.

“The postmortem was conducted by a panel of doctors. They (girls) died due to hanging. No external injury marks have been found of the bodies,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Avnindra Singh said.

The doctor panel has sent slides of vaginal fluid to laboratory to rule out the possibility of rape, the CMO said.

The police said the findings of the postmortem align with their initial investigation into the case.

“The finding of the police investigation correlate with the findings of the postmortem examination. The girls have committed suicide. No external injury marks have been found on the bodies,”Meanwhile, the father of one of the deceased girls has alleged that the findings of the postmortem are false and the report is fake. The girls’ family members initially refused to perform their last rites, demanding a meeting with the district magistrate and superintendent of police, the police said.Both the officials met with the family members and assured them of a swift investigation into the matter, after which the families agreed to proceed with the last rites of the deceased, they added. (PTI)