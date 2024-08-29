Persistent breakdown of power supply ails Sohra

SHILLONG, Aug 28: Frequent power supply disruptions and transformer breakdowns in rural areas are causing significant challenges for residents and businesses, particularly in Sohra, local MLA from NPP Gavin Miguel Mylliem said on Wednesday during a call attention motion in the Assembly.

Mylliem highlighted that many villages in his constituency have experienced transformer breakdowns over the past several months, with some residents waiting weeks or even months for replacements.

He emphasised that these disruptions are severely impacting rural livelihoods and urged the government to address the issue urgently.

The MLA pointed out that a major contributing factor to the power supply issues is a shortage of manpower at the sub-divisional level of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

He noted that many positions, particularly those of linemen, have remained vacant due to deaths and retirements over the past several years, only worsening the problem.

“Lineman positions are critical, as these workers are responsible for maintaining transmission lines across vast areas,” Mylliem stated.

He explained that linemen in his constituency are overburdened, with one lineman in Upper Sohra, Laitryngew, and Khatarshnong areas responsible for 22, 17, and 14 transformers, respectively.

In the Laitlyngkot area, two linemen are managing 36 transformers, while in Mawjrong, two linemen are responsible for 42 transformers.

“We need to understand that linemen are the grassroots workers of the MeECL, and their efficiency directly impacts the quality of service provided by the corporation,” Mylliem added. He also acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the MeECL but urged the government to prioritize areas of operation deemed critical.

In response, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal concurred with Mylliem’s concerns, noting that similar issues are being faced across the state. Mondal assured the Assembly that the government is actively working to address these problems and is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to the last mile in the state.

“We are fully aware of the challenges and are taking all possible steps to ensure reliable electricity supply,” Mondal stated. He added that the distribution transformer failure rate in Meghalaya during 2022-23 was 5.55%, slightly better than the national average of 5.81%.

Mondal also provided statistics on power supply, noting that the average supply hours for rural areas in 2023-24 were 22.21 hours per day, exceeding the targeted 21.5 hours. Urban areas had an average of 23.14 hours per day against the targeted 22.75 hours. However, he pointed out that the Interruption Index (number of interruptions per feeder per year) for rural areas in 2023-24 was 578, significantly higher than the national average of 419.9. The index for urban areas was 337, compared to the national average of 200.

The Power minister reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the power infrastructure and assured that efforts are ongoing to enhance service delivery across Meghalaya.