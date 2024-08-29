Mowkaiaw road in pitiable state, rues local MLA

SHILLONG, Aug 28: The dire state of a crucial road in Mowkaiaw constituency was on Wednesday brought to light by local MLA Nujorki Sungoh, who raised a Zero Hour Notice to air the grievances of residents during the ongoing Autumn Session of the State Assembly.

According to the Mowkaiaw MLA, the residents of several villages, including Shilliang Myntang, Samatan, Thadialong, Thakniang, and Nongingi, have been demanding the repair of Nartiang-Jonglwit-Barato (NJB) Road, which Sungoh continued, serves as a vital link for these communities.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong, said, “While the majority of the NJB Road is reportedly in good condition, a 7-km stretch between the 14th and 21st km marks, from Takhniang to Shilliang Myntang, is in poor shape.”

He also informed the House that his department has assured repair on certain damaged sections of roads.

“The road from Madan Takhniang to Thadbamon, covering 3 km, is also motorable but in need of repairs. The concerned department has assured that repair work on these sections will commence after the monsoon season ends,” Tynsong said.

The deputy chief minister also mentioned that the road linking Thadialong, Thadbamon, Musiaw and Latymphu villages, totaling 9.20 km, has been completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and is in good condition.

Additionally, ongoing work under PMGSY Phase III includes a 21-km stretch from Raliang to Sahsniang and a 16.20-km stretch from Laskein to Barato.

On the other hand, the Pasyih-Garampani road, stretching from 21 km to 48 km, is also reported to be in good condition.