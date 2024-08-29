Thursday, August 29, 2024
Rajkummar would love to work with wife, ‘great talent’ Patralekhaa again

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, August 29: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar is gung ho to share screen space with his wife and actress Patralekhaa and said that he is hopeful that it will happen soon.

 

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been together since 2010 and got married in 2021, were seen in the 2014 film “CityLights”, a remake of the BAFTA nominated British film “Metro Manila”. It told the story of a farmer from Rajasthan coming to Mumbai in search of livelihood.

 

Asked when they share screen space again, Rajkummar told IANS: “ Hopefully, it will happen soon. I would love to work with her. I think she’s a great talent.”

 

The actor heaped praise on his wife and said that she is very “passionate” when it comes to her work.

 

“She’s a very passionate actor. She loves what she does. Now, she has a series (IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack) coming. So, she’s busy with promotions for that. But hopefully, very soon. I would love to work with her,” he said.

 

Rajkummar’s latest release is “Stree 2,” directed by Amar Kaushik, which is now ranked 6th on the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bannerjee and Aparshakti Khurrana.

 

He feels good that his film is doing so well at the box-office.

 

“But that’s not the only thing that matters to me. First of all, I think what matters to me is to be a part of a good film. And not necessarily that every good film does well at the box office. That also I’ve seen.”

 

The actor said that for him, it’s very important to be part of good stories and to work with good makers.

 

“You know, to grow as an artist. And then, of course, on top of that, when it does well at the box office, that’s, of course, a great feeling. There’s a lot of gratitude for that.” (IANS)

Victoria Beckham gives sneak peek into her family moments at Muskoka
