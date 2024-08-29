Victoria Beckham gives sneak peek into her family moments at Muskoka

Thursday, August 29, 2024
Singer-fashion designer Victoria Beckham is giving a peek into her family holiday. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account, and shared a photo dump of her vacation. Her husband, the former English footballer, David Beckham also features in the pictures, albeit in high spirits. Victoria wrote in the caption, “Special family moments in Muskoka xx Kisses #SalterFamily I love you all so much!! xx @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.” Victoria rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of the girl group the Spice Girls, in which she was nicknamed Posh Spice. (IANS)

