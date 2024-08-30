Krishan Pathak hopes to match ‘Sree Bhai’s’ standards

Krishan Bahadur Pathak knows that being the Indian hockey team’s new first-choice goalkeeper won’t be easy thanks to the high standards set by P R Sreejesh but he believes “dedication and discipline” will help him fill the big boots of his retired predecessor, who played a key role in shaping him.

The 27-year-old custodian of Nepalese descent, who was born in Punjab’s Kapurthala, is no greenhorn and has made 125 appearances for India since making his debut in 2018.

But becoming the first-choice keeper has placed the spotlight firmly on him after Sreejesh decided to call time at the end of India’s bronze-winning Olympic campaign in Paris last month.

“It’s a nice feeling that I am the main goalkeeper now. But it comes with added responsibility. What I have learnt from Sree bhai is to go along with the team…I was with him for the last six years, so it’s a nice feeling to take his place,” Pathaksaid.

Pathak’s first major test is going to be the Asian Champions Trophy starting September 8 in Hulunbuir, China. He acknowledged that it would be challenging to guard the post the way Sreejesh did, sometimes becoming the only difference between a victory and defeat.

“It will be difficult to fill in his shoes because he endured a 20-22 years journey to reach this level. But I will definitely try to match the benchmark which he has set for us, which is difficult but not impossible,” he said.

“But we will need some time to reach that level, it won’t be easy. We have to be focussed and dedicated and work on basics of goalkeeping. He had a long journey in hockey which enabled him to set the benchmark.

“It will need some time but if you remain dedicated, disciplined and focussed, you will reach that level,” he added.

The Arjuna awardee’s biggest moment so far has been to be a part of the Asian Games gold-winning team last year. He was a reserve in the squads for both the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games.

Pathak said he has had the good fortune of learning from Sreejesh and the affable Kerala-man remains ever-ready to help even now.

Not just advice, Sreejesh has also given him targets to achieve. Pathak wants to realise his mentor’s dream of winning an Olympic gold in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“…he wanted to win an Olympic gold medal, a wish which remained unfulfilled but he has given that responsibility of fulfilling that dream to me,” he said.

“In the last two Olympics I was a reserve goalkeeper. LA 2028 is obviously there among my goals but before that many big tournaments are there like Asian Games, from where we have to qualify for Olympics, then there is the World Cup.

“Sree bhai also reminded me that we haven’t won a World Cup for long. So I want to win it for him,” he added.

Talking about his journey in sports, Pathak said he never ever thought about becoming a goalkeeper in hockey.

“Nobody in my family is into sports. But I always wanted to play sports, I started with football and then my classmates introduced me to hockey.

“When I joined hockey, the coach told me there is no goalkeeper in the team and this is the only position where I coul play. I never knew that I had to wear safety gear and stand in front of the post but I accepted,” he said.Pathak also credited former India men’s team coach and current women’s national coach Harendra Singh for shaping his career. (PTI)