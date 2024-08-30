Sports Snippets

Sharuk Khan breaks U20 NR in 3000m steeplechase

LIMA, Aug 29: India’s Sharuk Khan broke the national U20 record in 3000m steeplechase to qualify for the final with a sixth-place finish in his heat race at the World Athletics U20 Championships here.The 18-year-old Khan ran 8 minute 45.12 second to finish sixth in heat one late Wednesday night and qualify for the final to be held on August 31.First eight finishers in each of the two heat races qualify for the final.The earlier national U20 record in this event was in the name of 19-year-old Rajesh of Rajasthan who had clocked 8:50.12sec while finishing fourth in May in Bhubaneswar. Khan’s earlier personal best was 8:51.75sec, which he had clocked while winning a silver at the Asian U20 Championships in Korea in June last year.It was also a national record of that time before Rajesh bettered it.Another Indian, Jay Kumar qualified for the men’s 400m final after finishing third in his semifinal heat race with a personal best time of 46.96 seconds. (PTI)

Three Pakistani hockey players banned for life

LAHORE, Aug 29: Three Pakistan hockey players and a physiotherapist have been banned for life for attempting to seek asylum in a European country after slipping away without the knowledge of the Pakistan Hockey Federation.PHF secretary-general Rana Mujahid confirmed on Thursday that Murtaza Yaqoob, Ihtesham Aslam and Abdur Rahman, along with physiotherapist Waqas, had gone to the Netherlands and Poland last month for the Nations Cup.“When the team returned home and we announced a training camp for the Asian Champions Trophy, the three informed us that due to domestic issues they wouldn’t be able to attend the camp,” Mujahid said.“Later we came to know that they had flown out to Holland once again on the same Schengen visas issued to the team and sought political asylum there,” he added.Mujahid said it was a “disappointing” episode for Pakistan hockey, which would make it difficult to apply for visas to European countries for international competitions.He said that the PHF Congress had approved the lifetime ban and asked the PHF president to make efforts through the Pakistan consulate to bring them back for disciplinary action. (PTI)

Bihar to host Women’s Asian Champions Trophy

NEW DELHI, Aug 29: The next edition of the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament will be hosted in the ancient city of Rajgir in Bihar from November 11-20, the sport’s apex body in the country said on Thursday.The event will be a joint venture between Hockey India and the Bihar government, and will be held at the newly-developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium.Last year, Hockey Jharkhand successfully hosted the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, where hosts India clinched the title. Besides defending champions India, reigning Olympic silver medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are expected to participate.Extending a warm welcome to the teams set to participate in the continental event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, “I am very happy and delighted to extend the support of Bihar Government.We extend a very warm welcome to the international teams participating in the prestigious event.“We hope the hockey teams, officials and hockey fans travelling for this event will enjoy the hospitality of our people, we will ensure no stone is left unturned in making this event a grand success.” (PTI)