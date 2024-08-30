Friday, August 30, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Pak invites Modi to attend SCO meeting

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Aug 29: Pakistan on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Heads of Government meeting to be held here in October.
Pakistan holds the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) and in that capacity, will be hosting the two-day in-person SCO Heads of Governments Meeting in October.
“Invitations have been sent to the heads of countries to participate in the meeting which will take place on October 15-16. An invitation has also been sent to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi (too),” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch told the weekly press briefing.
Some countries have already confirmed participation (for the meeting), which will be informed in due course, she said.
When asked about ties with India, the spokesperson said, “Pakistan does not have direct bilateral trade with India.” The Islamabad summit meeting will be preceded by a ministerial meeting and several rounds of senior officials’ meetings focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among the SCO member states.
The SCO, comprising India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is an influential economic and security bloc that has emerged as one of the largest trans-regional international organisations. (PTI)

Previous article
Court issues travel ban on 14 former Awami League mins, lawmakers
Next article
POT POURRI
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Djokovic reaches US Open third round

New York, Aug 29: A U.S. Open match that Novak Djokovic already expected to be difficult was threatening...
SPORTS

SWKHFC pip Rangdajied 1-0

Nongstoin, Aug 29: In a remarkable display of community spirit and solidarity, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) South...
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

UK mulls crackdown on smoking London, Aug 29: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Thursday that his government...
INTERNATIONAL

Court issues travel ban on 14 former Awami League mins, lawmakers

Dhaka, Aug 29: A Dhaka court on Thursday issued a travel ban on 14 former Awami League ministers...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Djokovic reaches US Open third round

SPORTS 0
New York, Aug 29: A U.S. Open match that...

SWKHFC pip Rangdajied 1-0

SPORTS 0
Nongstoin, Aug 29: In a remarkable display of community...

POT POURRI

INTERNATIONAL 0
UK mulls crackdown on smoking London, Aug 29: British Prime...
Load more

Popular news

Djokovic reaches US Open third round

SPORTS 0
New York, Aug 29: A U.S. Open match that...

SWKHFC pip Rangdajied 1-0

SPORTS 0
Nongstoin, Aug 29: In a remarkable display of community...

POT POURRI

INTERNATIONAL 0
UK mulls crackdown on smoking London, Aug 29: British Prime...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img