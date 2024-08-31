ASSEMBLY SNIPPETS

Centre approves seven road projects worth Rs 404 cr

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The Centre has approved seven road projects at an estimated cost of Rs 404.35 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS). This was informed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong in the Assembly on Friday. Tynsong said Rs 276.88 crore has been already released, with the PWD (Roads) serving as the implementing agency. The projects have a 24-month implementation period.

Adelbert draws House’s attention to thriving sex trade in Police Bazar

SHILLONG, Aug 30: VPP’s North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum on Friday raised the issue of the burgeoning sex trade in Khyndai Lad and questioned the government for failing to prevent the same. During the question hour, Nongrum asked Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar if he or his department was aware about the railings at Khyndai Lad being used to dry clothes. The minister replied in the negative, asserting that the railings were installed for the safety of the pedestrians. Nongrum reminded the House that on October 16, 2023 photos and videos of a line of clothes hung up on the railings in Khyndai Lad had gone viral. He said it was not only a major eyesore for the passersby but also proved to be embarrassment for the state since Khyndai Lad is a tourist hub. On a lighter vein, Dhar assured the legislator that his concern was genuine and promised to depute his officers to Khyndai Lad on Saturday to prevent people from drying their clothes on the railing. Nongrum cut short the minister’s remark and linked the drying of clothes on the railing to the growing number of sex workers at Khyndai Lad. He wanted to know if the government has any plan ready to tackle the menace of sex trade in Khyndai Lad, which is at its peak on weekends. Dhar failed to find enough words to elaborate on the matter and stated that the matter was different from the main question raised by the member. He, however, assured to examine the issue.

MLAs ‘face the heat’ in Assembly

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Shillong witnessed a hot and humid Friday with the mercury touching a high of 27.9 degree Celsius. The August heat had a considerable impact on the ongoing autumn session with the MLAs facing the heat. As the Central hall of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly does not have the facility of air conditioning, the Speaker, MLAs, officials and others present in the House were seen fanning themselves using the documents and booklets related to the business of the House on Friday.

Govt to protect catchment areas

SHILLONG, Aug 30: The government is considering a comprehensive amendment of the Meghalaya Protection of Catchment Area Act, 1990 to implement the Act in letter and spirit with the cooperation of landowners and other stakeholders. Replying to a question from UDP’s Mawsynram MLA Ollan Singh Suin, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma admitted that the Act could not be implemented effectively as it does not provide any other mechanism for creation of catchment areas except through consent of the landowners which is extremely difficult to secure. According to Sangma, the government is keen to hold consultations with landowners to discuss any amendment to ensure this Act can be enforced in better way.