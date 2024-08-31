Saturday, August 31, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt in process of regulating fish competitions, says Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 30: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said that the state government is in the process of regulating fish competitions in the state.
Revealing this in his reply to UDP MLA from Amlarem, Lahkmen Rymbui, on the last day of the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Conrad recalled that in the past, the respective deputy commissioners used to give permission at their own level for holding fish competitions, and there was no proper, centralized and regulated system in the state.
Admitting that fishing competition is a very popular affair in Meghalaya, the chief minister said, “Now, we are in the process of regulating the fishing competition. We will be preparing the guidelines for holding fishing competitions and also hold consultations with the concerned stakeholders.”
Informing that the regulations would help the government generate revenue, Conrad said the state government would also encourage fish competition organisers to buy fish from the local farmers for future competitions.
Earlier, Rymbui said that around 500 fishing competitions are held in the state every year and around three lakh kg of fish is imported from outside the state to organise these competitions.
The UDP MLA had also suggested the state government to the fish competition organisers to buy fish from the local farmer of Meghalaya.
According to him, the fish competition organisers spend around Rs 10 crore for importing 3 lakh kg fish to organise fish competitions.

