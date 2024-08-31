Govt rewards Cong turncoats with plum posts

SHILLONG, Aug 30: As reward for merging with the NPP, former Congress legislators Celestine Lyngdoh and Gabriel Wahlang have been appointed as advisers to various departments of the state government.

Lyngdoh has been appointed as Adviser, Home (Police) and Education departments, while Wahlang has been named as Advisee to the Mining and Geology and PHE departments.

The duo will receive perks and facilities under category “A+” effective from the date of assumption of charge.

After joining the NPP, the three MLAs had stated that they had neither demanded cabinet posts nor had any such offer being made to them.

They had also stated that they merged with the NPP to bring development to their constituencies.