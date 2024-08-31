News Capsule

Inauguration

A training programme on make-up and hair cutting, dressing, colouring etc., under the Raising & Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) Scheme, will be inaugurated during a programme at 11 am on September 2 at Youth Hostel, Shillong.

Condolence

The Seng Samla Shnong Umkiang (SSSU) condoled the demise of its adviser, Kynjaimon Amse, who was killed in a car accident earlier in July. The SSSU recalled the contributions of Amse, a resident of Umkiang village in East Jaintia Hills, towards the community, and extend its sympathy to the bereaved family.