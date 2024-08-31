Saturday, August 31, 2024
RG Kar tragedy: Shreya Ghoshal postpones her Kolkata concert in protest

Kolkata, Aug 31: Raising her voice of protest against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital earlier this month, acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal, on Saturday announced the decision to postpone her proposed live concert in Kolkata in September.

She issued a statement on her official Facebook account, where she said that the concert scheduled in the city on September 14 had been rescheduled to sometime in October. In her post she has clearly said the decision has been taken by her as well as the organisers of the concert with “aching heart and deep sorrow” in solidarity with the protesters raising their voices against the RG Kar incident.

“I am deeply affected by the gruesome and heinous incident that recently took place in Kolkata. Being a woman myself, the very thought of the sheer brutality that she must have gone through is unthinkable and sends shivers down my spine,” Ghoshal said in her statement.

According to her, although the said concert was highly anticipated by all, it was absolutely imperative for her to take a stand and join the protestors on the issue in solidarity. “I sincerely pray for the respect and safety of women in this world, not just our country. I am hopeful my friends and fans will accept and understand our decision to push this concert,” her statement read.

The development adds a new dimension to the nationwide protest on the rape and murder tragedy. Already, a number of community Durga Puja organisers in West Bengal have announced their decisions to reject the state government’s annual donation for the forthcoming Durga Puja festival.

A theatre group, based out of Malda district of West Bengal, too has returned the state government’s donation cheque for organising a theatre-fair in the district. Junior doctors in different state-run hospitals in the state have continued with their protests and cease-work against the ghastly tragedy.

IANS

Justin Bieber’s phone woes: While sending text, music stops for split second
Many tough laws in India, need to make them more active: PM Modi on crimes against women
