Saturday, August 31, 2024
Justin Bieber’s phone woes: While sending text, music stops for split second

By: Agencies

Los Angeles, Aug 31:  Popstar Justin Bieber reveals he has been facing difficulties listening to music while sending text messages from the phone. The singer took to Instagram, where he shared a handful of images along with discussing what the problem he is facing with the phone.

“Honestly, I am sick of when I’m listening to music and I send a text message and it stops the music for a split second. I know all of you have experienced this! All I’m asking is please do an Apple update so that the little dictation button is removed so I can listen to music and text and not have issues,” he wrote.

He then shared that he keeps pressing on the voice note button, which is the real cause of the problem. “I still hit my finger on this voice note button tho also stopping the music smh hahaha (sic),” he wrote.

Bieber was then informed by a friend on how to remove the button from the settings section on the phone and he shared the image on Instagram. The “Baby” hitmaker welcomed his first born, a son named Jack Blue Bieber with his wife Hailey earlier this month.

He took to Instagram and made the announcement. He posted a close-up picture of his baby’s tiny foot and captioned it: “Welcome Home Jack Blue Bieber”. Bieber and Hailey got married in 2018, just two months after getting engaged.

They later celebrated their wedding with a large ceremony, exchanging vows in front of family and friends. Ahead of welcoming their baby, the two had dropped hints that they are expecting a baby boy.

The popstar had shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot, however what caught the eyes of the netizens were two images, where the couple were seen standing in front of a light, which also had hues of blue on it.

IANS

