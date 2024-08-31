Saturday, August 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Trump says getting along with Kim Jong-un is ‘good thing’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Washington, Aug 31:  US presidential candidate Donald Trump said that “getting along” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a “good thing,” after his Democratic rival Kamala Harris vowed not to “cosy up to” dictators like Kim.

During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, a key battleground state, former President Trump again boasted about his personal ties with the North Korean leader, Yonhap news agency reported. He and the Vice President are in a tight race with the presidential election just a little over two months away. “I got along with Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

Remember I walked over … the first person to ever walk over from this country,” he said. This is in reference to his visit to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom in June 2019, where he briefly crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the North.

“We also looked at his nuclear capability. It’s very substantial … You know, getting along is a good thing. It’s not a bad thing,” Republican candidate Trump added. In her nomination acceptance speech in Chicago last Thursday, Harris took aim at Trump who has long touted his personal relations with Kim, saying that she will not “cosy up to tyrants and dictators like Kim Jong-un who are rooting for Trump.”

She claimed that dictators know Trump is “easy to manipulate with flattery and favours.” The two candidates’ remarks suggested their different visions for diplomacy toward North Korea. Trump’s boast of ties with Kim has raised the likelihood that he if reelected, could revive his personal diplomacy toward Pyongyang to address the North Korean nuclear quandary. Harris is seen as favouring an approach focusing on cooperation with allies and partners to address evolving North Korean threats.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains
Next article
Justin Bieber’s phone woes: While sending text, music stops for split second
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the development of southern states of...
NATIONAL

FPIs buying in Indian debt market as rupee remains stable this year

New Delhi, Aug 31: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have increased buying in the Indian debt market because the...
NATIONAL

Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan

New Delhi, Aug 31: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Udai Bhan on Saturday exuded confidence that the...
NATIONAL

RG Kar horror: Delay in informing police, language in FIR under CBI lens

Kolkata, Aug 31: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the ghastly rape and murder of a junior...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

FPIs buying in Indian debt market as rupee remains stable this year

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have...

Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC)...
Load more

Popular news

Speedy development of entire South is govt’s priority: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

FPIs buying in Indian debt market as rupee remains stable this year

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have...

Haryana ready for change of guard, Cong’s soaring vote share an indication: Udai Bhan

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 31: Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img