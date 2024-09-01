A wunderkind: Suborno ‘Isaac’ Bari, the World’s Youngest Professor

Setting the scene for Teachers’ Day, Jnanendra Das interacts with the prodigy Suborno Issac Bari delving into the world of pedagogy, teacher and taught, as well as futuristic goals for the discipline of education.

At just 12 years old, Suborno ‘Isaac’ Bari has already made history. Popularly known as the world’s youngest professor, this Bangladeshi-American prodigy is also the youngest freshman at New York University (NYU). Recently, Bari visited the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), where he addressed thousands on “The Impact of Early STEM Education.” His journey is nothing short of extraordinary, marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a passion for teaching that transcends his age. In this feature of Sunday Shillong, we bring you the story of the young teacher, scientist and wunderkind.

His recent India tour teaching at several prestigious educational institutes has made quite the rounds on social media. His knowledge and style of teaching made him a sensation in academic circles. However, that deserved fame didn’t come overnight. By age 11, Bari had set a world record by scoring 1500 on the SAT. His exceptional academic talents allowed him to skip from 4th to 8th grade and then from 9th to 12th. Bari’s accomplishments have drawn global attention. His journey from a curious child to a renowned academic figure is as inspiring as it is exceptional.

On June 26 this year, Suborno graduated from Malverne High School in Long Island, USA. On his moderated Facebook page, he wrote, “I will be Graduating from High School today. Yes, I’m 12 Y/O & I’ll be graduating from 12th grade”. The prodigy started his university classes on August 29 at NYU on a full scholarship and will major in Maths and Physics.

A Humble Genius

Bari’s response was grounded and modest when asked about being called the youngest professor. “It’s incredibly humbling and an honour,” he said. “However, I don’t consider myself a true professor yet; that title comes with tenure and a PhD, which I’m working towards.”

Suborno’s travels have taken him to many educational institutions across India, including prestigious IITs. Reflecting on his experiences in the North East, he spoke fondly of his visits to Assam and his first trip to Meghalaya. “The people were incredibly hospitable, and the local cuisine often reminded me of my mother’s cooking,” he shared. “The culture of North Eastern India is a treasure to be preserved.” His words convey a deep appreciation for the cultural richness he encountered and a genuine connection with the people he met.

Thoughts on Education in India

Discussing the education system in the North East, Bari observed a tendency among students to rely heavily on rote memorisation from textbooks. “While this is a challenge across India, it seemed particularly pronounced in the North East,” he noted. He encouraged a shift towards deeper understanding, advising students to focus on truly grasping the material, even if it takes more time. “This approach will serve them better in the long run,” he emphasised.

Bari also shared his thoughts on how teachers and institutions in India could inspire students more effectively. He advocated for greater flexibility in curriculum, allowing students to focus on subjects that align with their interests rather than being forced into unrelated classes. “When students are forced to juggle subjects that don’t align with their interests, it can discourage them,” he said. “While pressure might sharpen some minds, it can leave many behind. Just like diamonds form under pressure, it can also break the diamond.” His insights highlight the need for a more balanced approach to education, that nurtures curiosity and creativity alongside academic rigour.

Making Math and Science Fun

Known for his expertise in Mathematics and Science, subjects that many find daunting, Bari revealed his secret to mastering them. “One thing I’ve observed in Indian STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) textbooks is a lack of creativity,” he explained. “Often, one is given a problem with a couple of equations and then arrives at the answer. This approach doesn’t just lack real-life applicability; it also makes problem-solving less enjoyable.” He advocated for more challenging problems that are fun, applicable, and understandable, and a move away from memorisation. “Formulas can be looked up if forgotten, but creativity can’t be googled.”

Teaching Older Students

Despite his young age, Bari has taught students much older than himself at institutions like IIT Mandi and various colleges and universities. “While it’s unconventional in Indian culture for a teacher to be younger than the students, it’s not new,” he remarked. “Traditionally, wisdom was associated with age, but today, knowledge is free and depends more on the motivation of a person to learn.” He found that older students tend to be better listeners and more responsible, though some hesitate to ask any questions, while younger students are more energetic but can be easily distracted. “I’ve enjoyed teaching both groups,” he said with a smile.

Vision for the Future

When asked how he wants to change the world, Bari was clear and thoughtful. “Mostly what I want to change is people’s inspiration and ensure they are asking more questions,” he said. He believes in moving away from teaching material that students might forget in the future and instead helping them understand concepts and engage with subjects they genuinely enjoy. “The best way to achieve this is by answering their questions and providing them the space to think critically,” he added.

Balancing Life and Learning

Outside of his academic pursuits, Bari enjoys a balanced life. “When I’m not studying, I’m usually relaxing, eating, or playing games with my relatives,” he shared. “Physical activity is just as important as mental stimulation, so I also enjoy playing badminton among other sports.”

Handling Critics and Trolls

In the age of social media, even a prodigy like Bari is not immune to online trolls. Aware of the negativity, he chooses to focus on the positive. “There’s a popular song here in the US, “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, with the line, ‘And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate,’” he said with a chuckle. “It’s a reminder that no matter what you do, some people will always find reasons to criticise.” He prioritises his self-assessment over others’ judgments and uses moderators on his Facebook page to handle the trolling.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future, Bari has big plans. “I want to complete my PhD and become a tenured professor at a university,” he said. “But I also want to do a lot more than just teaching. I don’t want to be that guy whose entire childhood is online and people remember him just for that bit.” He dreams of creating a channel or a medium to fund research in maths and science, going beyond the traditional role of a professor.

Suborno ‘Isaac’ Bari, at a young age of 12, embodies a unique blend of intellectual curiosity and a deep commitment to inspiring others. He is part of the “Bari Science Lab” foundation and has thousands of fans and followers in India and the world, including students, scientists, academicians, and thinkers who are in awe of this sensational genius. He is a beacon of hope for a more inspired, inquisitive, and creative future in education.