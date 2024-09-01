Sunday, September 1, 2024
Krystle D’Souza reveals the reason behind her ‘explosive anger’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 1: Actress Krystle D’Souza recently took to social media to address a question from a curious fan.

 

In an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Instagram Stories, a user inquired about her anger issues.

 

Krystle’s response was both humorous and relatable. In the video, her rumoured boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani can also be seen, adding a sweet touch to the lighthearted moment.

 

In her remark, Krystle revealed that she only experiences ‘explosive anger’ during game nights.

 

She backed up her claim with a hilarious video showcasing her fiery personality during a game night with friends. The video captured Krystle’s competitive spirit, leaving her fans in stitches.

 

Krystle’s lighthearted response highlighted her ability to not take herself too seriously. By sharing a personal moment, she connected with her audience and showed that even celebrities have fun and playful moments.

 

The video also gave a glimpse into Krystle’s personality, showcasing her passion and dedication to winning.

 

The actress’ response was a refreshing change from the usual serious answers often seen in Q&amp;A sessions. Krystle’s willingness to poke fun at herself and share a personal moment made her even more endearing to her fans. The post quickly went viral, with fans and friends alike appreciating her honesty and sense of humour.

 

Krystle’s ‘ask me anything’ session was a great way to engage with her audience and showcase her personality. By sharing a funny moment, she humanised herself and proved that even celebrities have fun and relatable moments. The post left fans eagerly waiting for more insights into her life and personality. (IANS)

Selena Gomez reacts to this special request by her fan
