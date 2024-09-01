Sunday, September 1, 2024
PM Modi speaks to medallists of Paralympic Games, lauds their performance

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the medal winners in the Paralympic Games on Sunday and appreciated their efforts and endeavour in bringing laurels to the nation.

 

 

 

In a telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister talked to a couple of Paris Paralympics Games medallists including Mona Agarwal, Preethi Pal, Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis.

 

 

 

PM Modi congratulated each of the winners and said that they have made the country proud with their performances.

 

 

 

Avani Lekhara scripted history by becoming the first Indian to successively win Paralympic gold medals in the women’s 10m air rifle (SH1) event. The 22-year-old para-athlete bettered her own record at 249.7, as against 249.6 points set in the Tokyo Games. With this feat, she became the only Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

 

 

 

Mona Agarwal, a debutant made her mark in Paris Paralympics by winning a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event. She secured the bronze with a score of 228.7 points.

 

 

 

Preethi Pal won the bronze medal by finishing third in the women’s 100 m race in 14.21 seconds, her personal best.

 

 

 

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal in the Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event. The 22-year-old had also bagged gold in the Mixed 50 m Pistol event in the Tokyo Paralympics.

 

 

 

Shooter Rubina Francis brought another bronze medal to India’s kitty in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 event.

 

 

 

PM Modi also extended greetings and wished good luck to Avani Lekhara, who couldn’t join the telephonic conversation due to her ongoing sporting event at the Paralympics.

 

 

 

Notably, the Indian contingent for Paris Paralympics 2024 is the biggest ever, with 84 para-athletes vying for medals in several disciplines.

 

 

 

In Tokyo Paralympics 2021, India’s most successful campaign so far with 19 medals, this year the para-athletes are competing in 12 disciplines, three more than the previous edition. India was represented by 54 members across 9 disciplines. (IANS)

