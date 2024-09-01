USTM Commemorates PA Sangma on his 77th Birth Anniversary

Guwahati, Sept 1: The University of Science and Technology-Meghalaya (USTM) paid heartfelt tribute to Late PA Sangma, former Lok Sabha Speaker and Chief Minister of Meghalaya, during a solemn ceremony marking his 77th birth anniversary today. Late Sangma was remembered as an exemplary statesman and a beacon of inspiration and was honored with floral tributes by the entire USTM family.

In this context, Shri Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM reflected on the enduring influence of Late PA Sangma and said that he has been an all-time inspiration and great support to USTM since its inception. “His memory is our guiding light,” Hoque stated, highlighting the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital, a cutting-edge multi-specialty facility approved by the Meghalaya Cabinet, as a tribute to Late PA Sangma’s legacy.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, emphasized the university’s dedication to preserving Late PA Sangma’s memory, noting, “At USTM, we honor his legacy through the establishment of a Chair for Tribal Research and by naming a university block after him. These efforts ensure that future generations will continue to draw inspiration from his life and ideals.”

Dr. Rashna Dass Hazarika, Medical Superintendent of PIMC, echoed these sentiments, praising Late PA Sangma as a visionary leader and founder of the National People’s Party (NPP), the first national political party from the North East. “His legacy continues to inspire us, and we remain forever grateful to him,” she remarked.