Sunday, September 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Two 19-year-olds charged with rape in city; 1 arrested

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: A 19-year-old boy was arrested by the police on charges of rape, while another accused remains at large.
The arrested boy, identified as Andy Malngiang, is a resident of Malki. Another accused, R Mawthoh is also 19 years old.
The duo was accused of raping a girl, who is not a minor, at the residence of Mawthoh in Malki on Friday.
Confirming the arrest, a senior police official said, “A case is registered. One accused is arrested, while effort is on to arrest the other accused”.

