Two 19-year-olds charged with rape in city; 1 arrested

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: A 19-year-old boy was arrested by the police on charges of rape, while another accused remains at large.

The arrested boy, identified as Andy Malngiang, is a resident of Malki. Another accused, R Mawthoh is also 19 years old.

The duo was accused of raping a girl, who is not a minor, at the residence of Mawthoh in Malki on Friday.

Confirming the arrest, a senior police official said, “A case is registered. One accused is arrested, while effort is on to arrest the other accused”.