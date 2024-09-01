Sunday, September 1, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Phase-II of NST water supply scheme may cost over Rs 1,100 cr

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 31: The Meghalaya government is preparing to launch Phase-II of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, which is expected to cost over Rs 1,100 crore.
Sources have indicated that the anticipated budget for this phase is Rs 1,111.56 crore.
Earlier this year, in March, the government sanctioned Phase-I of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme at a cost of Rs 538.44 crore.
The water supply project has already been initiated, with work currently in the initial stages of implementation.

