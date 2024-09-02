Monday, September 2, 2024
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

3 arrested by Ri Bhoi police for robbery in fuel station

Nongpoh, Sept 2:The Ri Bhoi District Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the robbery at Umran Fuels/Petrol Pump, which occurred in the early hours of August 25. The suspects are accused of assaulting the petrol pump’s manager and staff before making off with cash totaling Rs. 4,24,614 and three mobile phones.

The arrested individuals are Bokavi Zhimomi (25) from Vetenary Colony, Burma Camp, Dimapur, Nagaland; Pashen Lam (32) from Urban Housing Block-II, Dimapur, Nagaland; and Rokongulie Kepu (18) from Rail Bazar, H/No 12, Dimapur, Nagaland. Preliminary interrogation has led them to admit their involvement in the robbery.

Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa confirmed that the suspects are currently being produced in court, where a request for five days of police remand has been made.

In related developments, the fourth accused has also been detained by the Tuensang District Police in Nagaland. A team from the Ri Bhoi District Police is en route to retrieve the individual, who will also be presented in court.

The police have also seized the vehicle used in the robbery, a Bolero with registration number NL07 CB0156, which was instrumental in the crime.

