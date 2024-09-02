Monday, September 2, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC sets up panel to resolve grievances of protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana border

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered formation of a committee to amicably resolve the grievances of the farmers protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border. A Bench headed by Justice Surya Kant suggested the panel headed by Justice Nawab Singh, a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, hold negotiations with the protesting farmers for removal of their tractors, trolleys, etc., from the National Highway for the ease of the general public.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, granted liberty to farmers to shift their peaceful protests to an alternative site. The apex court asked the high-powered committee to convene its first meeting within a week. Apart from Justice Nawab Singh, the panel will have former Haryana DGP and retired IPS BS Sandhu, agricultural analyst Devender Sharma, Professor Ranjit Singh Ghuman, agricultural economist Dr Sukhpal Singh, and Professor Baldev Raj Kamboj as a special invitee.

Stressing that the protests should not be politicised, it asked farmers to not insist on demands that are not feasible. The Supreme Court was considering the pleas moved by the Haryana government against the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordering the removal of barricades at the Shambhu border.

In an earlier hearing, the top court asked the states of Haryana and Punjab to suggest the terms of reference which the expert panel should deal with. It mulled the formation of an independent committee to reach out to the agitating farmers to find out “some viable solution of the issues to the extent they are found to be just, fair, feasible and most importantly in the interest of one and all”.

The SC had asked the Union and state governments to take some steps to reach out to the farmers and suggested sending a neutral umpire. Observing that there exists a trust deficit between the stakeholders, the apex court had sought suggestions for names of individuals who can be included in the expert panel.

On July 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed to “at least” open the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana within a week. In its order, a Division Bench of Justices GS Sandhawalia and Vikas Bahl asked the Punjab as well as the Haryana governments to ensure that the highway was restored to its original glory and open to one and all for the convenience of the public.

“The State of Punjab shall also ensure that the demonstrators gathered in their territory are also duly controlled as and when the situation so requires,” ordered the High Court, asking all the kisan unions to maintain law and order. It noted that the diversion which has been made to avoid the blockage was causing great inconvenience to the general public.

The decision came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the barricading amid increasing concerns over the disruption of traffic and its impact on daily commuters and the transportation of goods. The interstate border was sealed to prevent protesting farmers from entering Haryana.

IANS

Previous article
3 arrested by Ri Bhoi police for robbery in fuel station
Next article
PM Modi-led Cabinet approves Rs 3,300 crore semiconductor unit
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is...
NATIONAL

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday disposed of a petition filed against the...
NATIONAL

AICC will take a call on Ripun Bora’s return to Congress: Bhupen Borah

Guwahati, Sep 2: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah said on Monday that the decision regarding return of Ripun...
NATIONAL

Saina Nehwal reveals arthritis battle, to decide on retirement by end of the year

New Delhi, Sep 2: Ace India women’s badminton player Saina Nehwal has revealed that she is battling with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court...

AICC will take a call on Ripun Bora’s return to Congress: Bhupen Borah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 2: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah said...
Load more

Popular news

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Sep 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma...

Punjab & Haryana HC disposes of plea against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Sep 2: The Punjab and Haryana High Court...

AICC will take a call on Ripun Bora’s return to Congress: Bhupen Borah

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sep 2: Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah said...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img