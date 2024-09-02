Monday, September 2, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting twins; maternity photoshoot raises speculation

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 2: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, has shared pictures of her maternity photoshoot.

 

On Monday, the actress along with Ranveer took to her Instagram, and dropped several monochromatic pictures of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Ranveer also features in the loved up images as he hugs his wife.

 

With their beautiful chemistry at display, Deepika, blooming with the radiant glow of pregnancy, looks stunning. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing different outfits like a sheer dress with her bump showing, a loose cardigan, blazer, and a sweater. She embodies elegance and grace, setting a new standard for maternity fashion.

 

Ranveer Singh, is proudly seen beside her. His affectionate gaze and supportive presence reflect the couple’s deep bond as they embark on this exciting journey together.

 

As the couple shared pictures, users on social media speculated that the actress might be expecting twins.One user wrote “I think they are going to welcome twins”. Another wrote “looks like judwaas are coming”.

 

The couple’s post has sparked a frenzy of love and well-wishes across social media. The couple have already given their fans glimpses of how good they would be as parents, several sightings, videos.

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was recently seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The film minted Rs 1041 crores worldwide, and incidentally saw Deepika essaying the character of Sumathi, who is pregnant with the titular character.

 

Prior to this, she was seen in ‘Fighter’ in the role of a helicopter pilot, who rescues the team of fighter pilots from a cross-border operation. She has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen essaying the role of female super cop, Shakti Shetty, sharing the screen with her hubby Ranveer Singh.

 

Ranveer, for his part will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled movie. The actor had earlier announced the film as he shared a black-and-white photo collage also featuring Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Aditya, and Arjun Rampal.

 

All of them wore black outfits and had grim expressions on their faces. (IANS)

