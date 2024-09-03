Tuesday, September 3, 2024
The Mehta Boys to open Chicago South Asian Film Festival

The upcoming streaming movie The Mehta Boys, directed by Boman Irani is set to open the 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF) on September 20.
The film is written by Boman Irani along with Alexander Dinelaris Jr, who has co-written the Oscar-winning script for Birdman.
The film features Boman Irani along with Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup.
The Mehta Boys, which marks the directorial debut of Boman Irani, is based on a father and son, who are at odds with each other, and find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together.
The film explores the complexities of a father-son relationship.
The screening on September 20 will be followed by an engaging conversation with Boman Irani, Alexander Dinelaris Jr, actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra.
Boman Irani, who was last seen in Dunki, and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will conduct a master class on the writing process of the film on September 21.
With a career spanning over two decades, Boman Irani is known for films like the Munna Bhai MBBS franchise, 3 Idiots, and Khosla Ka Ghosla.
The film is produced by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar,
This year, the Chicago South Asian Film Festival is celebrating 15 years of showcasing the artistry and creativity of South Asian filmmakers.
Since its inception, the festival has been a platform for talented individuals to share their unique stories and perspectives with the Chicago audience.
Through a diverse selection of films, CSAFF continues to highlight the richness of South Asian cinema and its impact on the global film industry.
The festival is to be held from September 19 to September 22, 2024. (IANS)

Are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh expecting twins; maternity photoshoot raises speculation
Authorities swing into action after firing outside AP Dhillon’s Vancouver house
