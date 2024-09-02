Monday, September 2, 2024
Meghalaya Governor felicitates Subroto Cup winning U-15 team

Shillong, September 2 : On initiation of the Governor of Meghalaya,  C.H.Vijayashankar, Raj Bhavan organized a grand felicitation ceremony at historic Darbar Hall, to honor the victorious U-15 team of Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School, who recently clinched the 63rd Subroto Mukherjee International Cup 2024.

The programme was also graced by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K. sangma, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs  Shakliar Warjri, MLA and MDC, Mawhati constituency – Charles Margnar and other well-known dignitaries.

It is the first time in the history of Ri Bhoi district that a school from the district have triumphed in the State level Championships across all three categories—U-15 boys, U-17 girls, and U-17 boys—and represented the state on the international stage.

In his address, the Governor highlighted the significance of adolescence, stating, “Adolescence is the best age to learn, grow, and excel. This is the time when young minds are most receptive, and it is crucial to guide them towards greatness.” He also took the opportunity to congratulate the management of Nongjri Presbyterian Secondary School for their relentless efforts in nurturing and developing the talent of these young athletes. “The management deserves special recognition because it is no easy task to nurture talent to such an extent. They are the real assets of our state,” he remarked.

The Governor further praised the leadership of the Honorable Chief Minister, referring to him as a visionary leader whose support and guidance have been instrumental in the success of the state’s youth in sports. “The CM’s vision for Meghalaya has been a driving force behind the remarkable achievements of our young athletes,” he said.

In addition to celebrating the U-15 team’s success, the Governor also acknowledged the outstanding performances of the U-17 girls and U-17 boys teams, who have both qualified for the international Subroto Cup. The Governor added that this is a historical moment for Meghalaya, and it reflects the tremendous potential of our young athletes and he is confident that our players will recreate this success in the coming days as well.

 

