Monday, September 2, 2024
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Sensex closes above 82,500 points for first time ever

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Sep 2: Indian equity indices closed at a record high on Monday following a positive sentiment in the market. At closing, the Sensex was up 194 points or 0.24 per cent at 82,559 and Nifty was up 42 points or 0.17 per cent at 25,278. During the trading session, the Sensex and Nifty both made a new all-time high of 82,725 and 25,333 respectively.

The broader market trend was negative on Monday. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 1782 shares closed in the green, 2256 shares in the red and 149 shares without change. In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Infosys, Asian Paints, SBI, Titan and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers.

Tata Motors, NTPC, M&amp;M, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Power Grid and TCS were the top losers. Selling was seen in the midcap and smallcap stocks. The Nifty Midcap 100 index closed at 59,152, down 134 points or 0.23 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index closed at 19,244, down 62 points or 0.33 per cent. IT, PSU banks, fin service, FMCGs and private banks were major gainers. Auto, pharma, metal, realty, media and infra were major laggards.

The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their buying as they bought equities worth Rs 5316 crore on August 30, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3198 crore on the same day. INDIAVIX was up 5 per cent on Monday at 14.06.

According to market experts, “The market has entered a zone of steady but mild up-move caused by accumulation of quality largecaps. “FIIs turning buyers last week mainly due to some large bulk deals also improved sentiments in the market.

“If the market closes positive today that will be a record for the Indian stock market with the Nifty posting a record 13-day winning streak. Sentiment-wise this is positive.”

IANS

